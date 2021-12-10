Holiday Stressors and Suicide: A Local Man Shares His Story

The stress and anxiety of the holidays can be overwhelming. For All Seasons is asking everyone to be aware during this holiday season of those who may be struggling by taking an extra moment to check in on someone, send a card, drop off a meal, just simply let someone know you’re thinking of them.

“We have all come through a particularly hard year, and just acknowledging that is important. The stress and anxiety of the holidays can be overwhelming for some. It is also important this time of the year to focus on and appreciate the things that matter in our lives,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

“This fall, several community members stepped up and told their personal stories about how suicide has affected them. I want to say a very special thank you to Justin Mulcahy for sharing his story of how his family worked through losing his brother. This interview is a reminder that everyone can play in role in suicide prevention, and that suicide and/or mental health truly does affect us all.”

Mulcahy’s interview shares his reflections on observations about his brother, the grieving process of losing his brother, and how he came to the decision to tell his story in hopes it could help others with mental health issues find the help they need.

“August 21, 2000, is a day that I’ll always remember and certainly one my family will always remember. It’s a day that sort of changed our lives forever. That’s the day I got a phone call from my dad and found out that we lost my brother – to suicide. It’s one of those moments you’ll always know where you were. You kind of see certain things in your head, and it’ll never really go away,” comments Mulcahy.

“I’m convinced that my brother had depression. It was just never diagnosed. And, you know, we didn’t see it coming because he sort of got to a place where everything was okay in his life. And then research will show you that some people do that [when] they get to a really good place, and then they’re ready to leave.”

“I look at people differently. I try to empathize. Do I come up short sometimes? Yeah, but I think if we all sort of said, ‘Hey, I wonder what that person’s going through? Why are they acting that way? Do they need a resource and talk to somebody?’” he adds.

“So it’s knowing that you can help somebody just by reaching out. You could be a village to somebody who’s struggling and letting people know that they’re not going through it alone. And also, the most important part is the resources out there.”