For All Seasons Firsts Annual Frosty Family Event Draws Large Crowd

Nearly 250 families with well over 700 guests attended For All Seasons’ first annual “Frosty’s Holiday Village” family event to kick off the holidays on Friday, December 3 at the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton. The event celebrated different seasonal holidays, including Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa while highlighting the importance of taking time to connect with loved ones during the holiday season. Community members are encouraged to save the date for the second annual “Frosty’s Holiday Village” next year: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5 to 9 pm on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn.

Attendees at the event received a free, professional, digital photo with Frosty the Snowman, a free craft kit to make during the event or to take home, selfie opportunities throughout the Holiday Village, the ability to watch the 1979 classic “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” and hot cocoa and baked treats. People who gave donations at the event were also eligible to win a “Frosty the Snowman” Family Fun gift basket and/or a stay-at-home winter date night basket for adults. Frosty the Snowman also appeared at the Easton Town Parade on December 4 with his snowman buddies sharing the reminder to connect with loved ones over the holiday season.

“I am so pleased that I could help with this event. The community’s response was amazing. To see everyone smiling and laughing as they came in to have their photos taken with Frosty was so much fun and a joy to share in,” stated Diane Flagler, For All Seasons Board member and Co-Chair of the Board’s Development Committee, as well as a longtime volunteer at For All Seasons.

“This was such a fun, positive experience that we all needed during this hectic time in the world. Many paused to comment on the impact that For All Seasons has in some way had on their lives and everyone expressed their appreciation and gratitude for what the agency does for our community.“

“The event was a huge success, drawing people from all across our community. We had people of all ages participate. We are especially grateful to our sponsors who enabled us to offer this free event. I am reminded every day of the great place we live in and how supportive our community continues to be of mental health,” commented Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, For All Seasons. She also shared the reminder that “During the holiday season – and throughout the year – For All Seasons is here for our community, providing services to anyone, regardless of ability to pay.”

For All Seasons thanks Easton Utilities for their generosity as the event’s presenting sponsor.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Eastern Shore, regardless of one’s ability to pay. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, and community education and outreach. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.