Spy Report: The Avalon Holiday Show is Back in the Avalon with White Christmas

One very positive sign locally as the region recovers from the pandemic is that the Avalon’s extremely popular annual holiday show is finally back in the Avalon’s main theater. And they have come back with one of this country’s most beloved seasonal favorites, Irving Berlin’s classic White Christmas.

But, according to director Tim Weigand and musical director Kimberly Stevens, their version is based on the newer stage production rather than taking the script and songs from the earlier Paramount Pictures release From 1954.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis (played by Will Chapman and Phil Roberts) have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of any Holiday Season.

The Spy talked to the Avalon gang yesterday as they finished their final rehearsals and prepared for taking the stage for the opening on December 9.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about tickets and schedule, please go here. All ticket proceeds go toward the Foundation’s year-round mission to provide diversified arts and educational programs that improves the quality of life here on the Eastern Shore.