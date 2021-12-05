Charles Dickens is Back in Town

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown slipped back a century this weekend to throngs of top-hats, vests, carriage rides, fire-jugglers, and even mourning gowns as the town celebrated its 4th Annual Dickens of a Christmas.

There was even a visit from Queen Victoria who blessed the festivity with a royal decree, but no mention of the possibility of repatriation. Nevertheless, it was the perfect appearance to set the tone for the three day event.

Dickens of a Christmas, a Main Street Historic Chestertown production, kicked off Friday night coinciding with First Friday Beers & Bonfires. Featured performers included fire juggler Keith Leaf, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Man, The Kent School Carolers, and stilt walkers Big Whimsey, all to the tunes of the internationally acclaimed Celtic Band, The American Rogues.

Saturday arrived with its weekly Farmers’ and Artisans Market and the Dickens merriment continued throughout the day with crowds approaching Tea Party proportions. The line for carriage rides alone were half a block long with excited children.

Shops were decked out a la Victorian, and London Row artisan vendors were busy engaging customers.

All in all, a fantastic holiday presentation by Main Street Historic Chestertown the brightened the spirits of all who attended.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.