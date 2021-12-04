MENU

December 4, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: Family Oasis by Sharon Thorpe

Best In Show in Honor of Lee Lawrie: Sharon Thorpe, “Family Oasis,” Inkjet Print

Best in Show at the Academy Art Museum Members Show in honor of Lee Lawrie. “Family Oasis” by Sharon Thorpe.

