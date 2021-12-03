Holiday Art Walk Features Local Venues and Artists Throughout Chestertown’s A&E District

The Holiday Art Walk is taking place Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Chestertown with commercial galleries, studios and pop-up artists around town, offering a range of visual art and fine craft. Organized by the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District, the Holiday Art Walk will provide shoppers and art patrons with a map that enables them to stroll from one venue to another at their own pace between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with live music at three locations along High and Cross Streets.

Located at 211 High Street, The Bank will serve as an information hub with maps for the Art Walk as well as a pop-up artist venue representing a range of mediums. From pottery and jewelry to paintings and pastels, artists including Irene Aspell, Paul Aspell, David B. Gifford, Jody Gilliland, Emily Kalwaitis, Arleen K Originals, Marlayn King, Kate McGraw, Mardi Pilaar, and Mike Pugh will have their work for sale.

Continuing up High Street, Massoni Art Gallery will have its annual Holiday Show. The Artists’ Gallery will be showing craft and jewelry artists including hand blown glass vases and oil lamps, wooden hand carved spoons, turquoise necklaces, art and sea glass earrings, leather handbags, and more.

As you walk down Cross Street, be sure to duck through the pocket park to venture to Diane Rappisi Fine Art to see the work and exhibition space offering portraits, still life and landscape paintings as well as works in progress. Les Poissons Gallery showcases fine art from more than 20 different artists of the Mid-Atlantic region, featuring Plein Air landscapes, botanicals and local Kent County farm and water scenes.

Fine craft and visual arts will be plentiful at Robert Ortiz Studios, where the furniture maker will host Marilee Schumann, Faith Wilson, Jason Patterson, and Fredy Granillo and have works available from Rob Glebe, Rick Bisgyer, and Yuh Okano.

The Cannon Street Studios are home to oil and watercolor at Melinda Carl Fine Art Studio, oil and pastels at Marj Morani Fine Art Studio and Gallery, and handmade earrings, bracelets and necklaces by silversmith and jewelry artist Joan Strand at Studio Strand.

Also on Cannon Street, stop by Casa Carmen to see a display from the Public Art Committee about the Woicke Sculpture Collection that will soon be located here in Chestertown.

RiverArts provides multiple locations and opportunities for shoppers. The RiverArts Annual Holiday Sale at the RiverArts Gallery is featuring inspired, creative gifts created by local artists and artisans with over 1000 items for sale. RiverArts Clay Studio Potters Marketplace gives center stage to the works of member ceramic artists, and RiverArts Arts Alive! will be hosting guest artists The Blueberry Pie Society composed of artists Kate Quinn, Roberta Ingram and Anne Singer who work in pastels, oil and gouache. The RiverArts Photography Club will be displaying their work at Bad Alfred’s.

Tish Fine Art Plus will be having its 2nd Annual Silver & Gold Show. At this end of the year event, participating artists will be applying their fare to festive forms and flaunting their flair.

On Park Row, visit local artisan gift shop Angela’s Cottage, and Linda Roy Walls’ See Worthy for Eastern Shore nature and landscape photography on canvas, metal, and wood. Just outside the A&E district, Mary Pritchard Art will have an open Studio where the artist will demonstrate her award-winning pastel techniques.

Enjoy a full day of shopping and visiting downtown Chestertown during the Holiday Art Walk. For any questions, please email chestertownae@gmail.com or call 410-778-3700.