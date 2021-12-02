Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2022 Juried Art Show

Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., is seeking submissions for its annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in March and April 2022. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.

The show is open to original two- and three-dimensional fine arts in all mediums, including outdoor sculpture and installations. This year’s juror, Teddy Johnson, is a painter and serves as director of the Cade Gallery and assistant professor of visual arts at Anne Arundel Community College.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20, 2022. Digital images of up to three pieces of art by each artist should be sent to art@adkinsarboretum.org. Submissions should include title, medium, dimensions (maximum of 6 feet in any direction, excluding outdoor sculpture) and artist’s name, address and phone number. Works should reflect or interpret broadly the show’s theme of the wild nature and landscapes of the mid-Atlantic coastal plain region.

Artists whose work is selected will be contacted by Feb. 11 to submit the original work ready to hang by Feb. 26. The exhibit will run from March 1 to April 29, 2022, with a reception on Sat., March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no entry fee, but artists are responsible for all shipping expenses. Selected artists may be considered for future exhibits at the Arboretum.

For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org, call 410-634-2847, ext. 0 or send e-mail to info@adkinsarboretum.org.

The 2022 Juried Art Show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.