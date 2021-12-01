Staged Readings of “The Chevy’s at the Levee” at Church Hill Theatre

BC Productions proudly announces the premiere of the staged reading of The Chevy’s at the Levee, the latest script by Chestertown playwright Earl Lewin. Performances of Chevy will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM, with a Sunday, December 12 matinee at 2pm. This is a non-ticketed event. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Donations to the Theatre are appreciated.

In recent years, BC Productions has collaborated with Church Hill Theatre to present Lewin’s Miracle in 2019, Hitched in 2018, Orlando Rising in 2017, Saint Georges Blues in 2016, Accidentally Wealthy in 2015, and Visiting Sam in 2014. The Chevy’s at the Levee marks Lewin’s seventh production to be premiered at Church Hill Theatre in as many years (though 2020 clearly broke BC Production’s annual collaborative record).

Lewin, a published playwright, having had two One Act Plays published by Baker’s Plays, brings his extensive experience to directing his own scripts. Church Hill Theatre has a collaborative history with Lewin having provided a venue for original scripts including two musicals She Stoops to Conquer, The Musical and Celluloid both featuring musical scores by Dick Durham. Celluloid played Off Broadway in 2010. Lewin’s murder-musical The Burgundy Wine Mob also debuted at CHT to go on to an Off-Off Broadway production in 2012. His short script entitled Not Responsible was also featured in the Short Play Lab’s MidTown Festival in New York City in 2013.

The Chevy’s at the Levee maps the adventures of three old guys during their annual one-week fling in Florida who find that their “fling” has flung. These three mature gentlemen, we use the term loosely, believe they can revive their youth on a one-week yearly vacation at a Florida timeshare. They have known one another since their very early years growing up in the same town. This year they are charged with escorting Bob’s (Tom Dorman) niece Laurie (Jane Jewell) on the flight from Philadelphia to Tampa. She is an unusual person who has been living with her brother in New Jersey and should not live or travel alone. She is going to Florida to live with her sister Debbie (Jane Copple)—an arrangement her sister is not happy with. Bob, however, misses the plane due to an episode that may alter this annual pilgrimage forever. The event leaves Carl (Frank Lamont) and Ben (Steve Hazzard) responsible for his niece during transit.

Carl has delusions of grandeur with Myra (Amy Moredock), a “girlfriend” he sees one week every November in the Florida resort. Now there’s a new one in the plan. He is convinced his Florida fling, and now his friend’s niece Laurie who he was paired with on the flight have both fallen in love with him. Once the three buddies, all widowers, are reunited in Florida, the events of the week continue to spell disaster in this hilarious but often touching story. Their lives, loves, losses, and dreams are revealed as they come to confront the challenges that age and reality present.

Rounding out the cast and crew are Kathy Jones (Narrator); J.W. Ruth (waiter); Lewin (Director); Doug Kaufmann (Lighting and Sound Design/Operation); and Hope Dorman (Lighting and Sound Design/Operation).

For information: call 410.556.6003 or visit the CHT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ ChurchHillTheatre/ or the BC Productions page at https://www.facebook.com/ bcroductionsmd.