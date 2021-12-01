Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra starts Spreading Annual Holiday Joy

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra starts spreading its annual Holiday Joy on December 3 with three concerts on Friday night in Easton, Saturday night in Lewes, Delaware, and a Sunday matinee in Ocean City. “Holiday Joy allows us to celebrate the season with orchestral and vocal works,” says MSO maestro Julien Benichou, “demonstrating the power of music to bring us together.”

French soprano Norah Amsellem is the featured soloist for a program of seasonal classics, including carols that have become Christmas hymns, a selection for the sixth night of Hanukkah, as well as secular favorites. Amsellem has performed leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera and for companies all over Europe, including La Scala in Milan, Opera Bastille in Paris, the Royal Opera in London, the Vienna State Opera, and Berlin State Opera.

But that’s not all. A little deeper into the holiday season, on December 19, the MSO will feature the Holiday Brass Quintet Concert, a program drawn from the classical brass instrument repertoire and seasonal tunes. Dane Krich, percussionist and MSO general manager, says the concert will give music lovers a chance to hear “exceptional but seldom heard classical compositions for brass as well as holiday standards from the 17th century to the present.” The quintet is made up of trumpeters Luis Engelke and Guy McIntosh, Michael Hall on French horn, Nick Mazziott on trombone, and Zach Bridges on tuba, accompanied by percussionist Krich. The Holiday Brass Quintet Concert will be performed at Easton’s Christ Church on Sunday, December 19, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Meanwhile, you can catch Holiday Joy at 7 p.m. Friday at the Avalon in downtown Easton, 7 p.m. Saturday at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, or 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Holiday Joy tickets are $50. For additional info go to midatlanticsymphony.org or call 888-846-4600.

The MSO is the only professional symphony orchestra serving the Eastern Shore and southern Delaware.