Mainstay Holiday Show: Songs for the Season with Harp and Soul

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD hosts its annual holiday program featuring Harp and Soul led by Meredith Davies Hadaway on Sunday December 12 at 4 pm. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Sunday December 12 4 pm $20 online advance $25 phone/door

Celebrate the Songs for the Season with the lovely and lively traditional songs, dance tunes & carols from the British Isles, Celtic lands & beyond. The core group of Harp and Soul includes Meredith Hadaway (Celtic harp & concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar & vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion), and Nevin Dawson (viola). Special guest for the afternoon will be singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz who will add some of her originals to the mix as well as adding her voice to the group. This will be an afternoon of delightful and unusual songs for the season and lots of holiday cheer.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

