Feast of Love Dinner Returns to Christ UMC

A Chestertown tradition will continue this year but once again, in deference to Covid precautions and Health Department recommendations, the annual Christmas Day “Feast of Love” will continue as a take out meal. The dinner will move across the street from its usual location to the more accessible fellowship hall of Christ United Methodist Church.

First organized in 1984, members of the First & Christ Church community have opened their doors and hearts on to provide nourishment for body and soul assuring that on a day of celebration, no-one need feel alone. It has become a special tradition both for those that come to the meal and for the volunteers to enjoy the fellowship of their neighbors and friends.

The bountiful holiday spread includes roast turkey, vegetables with all the trimmings as well as pies and desserts to make the celebration complete. The only charge for the fine fare is to be prepared to share a festive spirit with friends old and new and a genuine opportunity to witness that Chestertown isn’t merely a small town but actually really one large

family.

The dinner will be ready for pick up at 1:00, Saturday, December 25 on the Mill Street porch of Christ United Methodist. Please call (410)778-2977 for reservations, no later than Wednesday December 15, as there is a limit to our capacity, the sooner the organizers know the better.

The church is located at High & Mill Street in downtown Chestertown and the entrance for the dinner is on the Mill Street side of the church. If you would like to volunteer, you may call 410-778-2977 or email

feastoflovedinner@gmail.com.