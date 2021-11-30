Mid-Shore Philanthropy: A Chat with MSCF’s Buck Duncan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To give some kind of perspective about the current status of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, it might be helpful to keep in mind that it has taken Washington College 339 years to reach an endowment of roughly $250 million. When Buck Duncan arrived as president of the five-county community foundation in 2013, its total assets were $30 million. In 2021, that number has reached $125 million.

That stunning figure is impressive, but when asked about the thing he, his board, and MSCF staff were most proud of was the creation of a COVID Fund to help the Mid-Shore’s non-profit and educational organizations in April of 2020. Starting with a modest seed fund of $100,000, the fund actually raised $1.6 million this critical lifeline fund.

In our annual chat with Buck, he talks about the early days of the pandemic, how MSCF responded, as well as reinforce his foundation’s mission to truly serve the needs of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot County residents and their need for health care, nutrition, education and protect the Mid-Shore’s unique quality of life.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation please go here. The MSCF is the fiscal agent for The Spy Newspapers.