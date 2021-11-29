Kent Spartan All-Stars Head to Florida

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thirteen young Kent County Spartans have been selected as members of the Bayside All-Stars and are about to embark on a journey to Florida, where they will train and compete between December 4-10 with other US players in their age bracket.

This year, the Kent Spartans went all the way to the American Youth Football Championships (AYF) only to take the single loss of the season. Under the mentorship and coaching of Paul Tue, co-founder at Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc., the 13U (under thirteen) team is already looking to the future and wants to make this training trip an inspirational experience for the young players.

“I look at these boys as students who play football, student-athletes, students first,” Tue says. “There will be six games, but there will also be a daily study hall.”

Tue, who has been coaching the Spartans for 13 years, sees his role with the Spartans as more than a coach and hopes to instill in his players the cornerstone of AFY’s mission to set high moral standards and stresses the importance of academic achievement and community involvement, the principles needed to become leaders and good teammates themselves.

The Spy met with Paul Tue and players Caleb Henry, Scottie Ford, Jeremiah Bounds, and Terrelle Dean to talk about the season.

To help send the Kent players to Florida, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc. is offering a tax- deductible fundraising link to help offset costs for the Spartan All Stars trip. The direct donation link is here.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.