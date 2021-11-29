MENU

November 29, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Plant Does this Kind of Berry?

Happy Mystery Monday! While most of the Arboretum is going dormant for winter, we still can find a variety of fruits in the woods. Do you know what plant produces these berries?
Last week we asked you about the eastern spadefoot toad. Their name sheds light on their distinctive dark spade on each hind foot that they use for digging. These toads also have characteristic bright yellow eyes with elliptical pupils. They spend most of their time underground (perhaps you have inadvertently uncovered one while digging?) and have short startling calls that sound like “waaaah.”
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.

