Spy Report: Santa Shows Up on High Street

I can’t feel my toes or my hands, but I don’t care because Santa is coming to town in a firetruck was Friday night’s mantra around Fountain Park as throngs of kids with parents in toe shivered and waited for the famed North Poler to arrive with his signature arctic blast, and candy.

The Fountain Park tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s grand entrance on a very red Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company ladder truck marked Chestertown’s official Christmas holiday season kick-off, with more to come next week with the fourth annual “Dickens of a Christmas” weekend, December 3-5.

The chill remained for Saturday’s gala parade sponsored by Mainstreet Chestertown organizations along with the Kent County Community Marching Band, Olaf, Rudolph and the Grinch, and floats showcasing community groups and upcoming events.

The day set the right tone for the holiday spirit and judging by the crowd, Chestertown is ready for it. Here are a few highlights from Friday night and Saturday.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.