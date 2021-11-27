Trinity Cathedral Invites You to Sing with the Advent Choir

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral invites all singers to join its annual Advent choir. Singers will participate in Wednesday evening rehearsals at 7pm and Sunday morning services at 10:30am through the month of December. In that time the Advent choir will offer special music and be joined by a variety of instruments. The choir will also sing a Christmas Eve service at 8pm with organ, piano, and string quartet. A kick-off rehearsal will take place on December 1 with a time of welcoming and refreshments at 6:30pm followed by singing at 7pm. All are welcome!

In the Episcopal church the season of Advent marks the time of preparation for the Nativity of Christ. This Advent season is especially meaningful with the return of the choir and congregational music. Singers will be required to wear masks.

For more information please email amy@trinitycathedraleaston.com or call 410-603-8361.