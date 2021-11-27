MENU

Sections

More

November 27, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Red Fox by Marc Butt

by Leave a Comment

Share

We share our Bay with many species. Red Foxes prefer to hunt in the early morning hours before sunrise and late evening. Although they typically forage alone, they may aggregate in resource-rich environments. When hunting mouse-like prey, they first pinpoint their prey’s location by sound, then leap, sailing high above their quarry, steering in mid-air with their tails, before landing on target up to 16 ft away. “Red Fox” by Marc Butt

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *