Chesapeake Lens: Red Fox by Marc Butt

We share our Bay with many species. Red Foxes prefer to hunt in the early morning hours before sunrise and late evening. Although they typically forage alone, they may aggregate in resource-rich environments. When hunting mouse-like prey, they first pinpoint their prey’s location by sound, then leap, sailing high above their quarry, steering in mid-air with their tails, before landing on target up to 16 ft away. “Red Fox” by Marc Butt