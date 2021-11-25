December Events at Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is pleased to announce a full calendar of in-person events in December! All events are free and open to the community. Registration is required for some events. For the health and safety of members of the community and library staff, masks are required for everyone ages 5+ regardless of vaccine status when visiting any KCPL location.

Holiday Party for All Ages

Wednesday, December 1 | 4-6pm | Chestertown Branch

Start the month with a festive community party for all ages at the library! We’ll read Chris Van Allsburg’s classic The Polar Express, followed by activities that include a gift wrapping station (you bring gifts to wrap and we provide supplies for wrapping), the Silver Bell Scavenger Hunt, card and ornament making, Holiday Mad-Libs, and more!

All ages welcome.

Festive Decorations Drop-In Crafts

December 2-17 | available during open hours | North County Branch

When you visit the North County Branch during the first few weeks of December, be sure you have time to stop by the festive decorations table to make something to brighten your home this season!

All ages welcome.

KCPL Cares: Winter Wear Giveaway

Friday, December 3 | North County Branch

Saturday, December 4 | Chestertown Branch

Monday, December 6 | Rock Hall Branch

KCPL Cares is a monthly free giveaway initiative that lets us connect with and support the community in a variety of ways.

This month, our giveaway features hats and gloves for all sizes of heads and hands.

Available for pick up during normal hours of operation. First-come, first-served, while supplies last!

8th Annual Toy Train & Model Railroad Expo

Saturday, December 11 | 10am-1pm | Chestertown Branch

KCPL is pleased to welcome back the incredible collection of toy trains and model railroad layouts curated by Bob and David Singer. Train enthusiasts of all ages are welcome!

Hot Chocolate Boards

Saturday, December 11 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch

The latest in KCPL’s “Pizza & Make a Thing” series for teens! Join us for pizza and to make a mini hot chocolate board to share with friends and family. All supplies will be provided and treats will include chocolates, candies, marshmallows, cookies, and more.

Teens only. Space is limited, so be sure to register!

Gingerbread Houses

Wednesday, December 15 | 4pm | Rock Hall Branch

Thursday, December 16 | 5pm | Chestertown Branch

Thursday, December 16 | 5pm | North County Branch

Gumdrops, candycanes, frosting, and more will be on hand for building your very own graham cracker “gingerbread” house.

All Ages. Space is limited, so be sure to register!

Take Home Bingo

Wednesday, December 1 – Thursday, December 16

Pick up a Bingo card at any KCPL location starting Wednesday, December 1st. One card per person per visit, but you can visit multiple days to pick up and play multiple cards.

Visit KCPL in-person each day from December 1st-15th to see the day’s numbers. Numbers will be posted at all KCPL locations every day the branch is open. Numbers will be drawn separately for each branch, so you can increase your chance of winning by visiting multiple locations for more numbers.

If you get Bingo, bring your winning card to any KCPL location by Thursday, December 15th to be entered into a raffle drawing for fabulous prizes, including: an ice cream maker, an underwater fishing camera, a drone, and an airbed inflatable mattress!

Holiday Bingo Big Hurrah!

Friday, December 17 | 6pm | Chestertown Branch

Adults, this one’s just for you, so bring your sense of fun to the Holiday Bingo Big Hurrah! Ugly sweaters & holiday apparel encouraged – you might even win a prize for your festive spirit!

The prizes are fabulous –including a hydroponic garden, a karaoke machine, a cordless 20-volt tool kit, and a Cricut– and the company will be grand at this evening of joyful celebration and friendly competition.

This event is made possible by support from the Friends of the Kent County Public Library.

Adults only. Space is limited, so be sure to register!

For more information or to register for events, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.