KCPL New Rock Hall Location Opens December 1st

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kent County Public Library will be opening the doors of its new Rock Hall location at 5746 N. Main Street, Rock Hall.

After an extended period of time only being able to offer limited services in Rock Hall, due to a combination of the pandemic and closure of the Rock Hall municipal building, KCPL is thrilled to be restoring full services in Rock Hall and to be welcoming the community into its new space.

Whether you’ve been using the limited services, eagerly awaiting the return of in-building services, or haven’t visited the library in years, you are invited to stop by, reconnect, and discover all that the library has to offer.

Beginning December 1st, the Rock Hall branch will be open 10am-4pm Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Kent County Public Library system also has locations in Chestertown and Galena. The North County branch in Galena will be moving to a new, larger location in early 2022.

For the health and safety of members of the community and library staff, masks are required for everyone ages 5+ regardless of vaccine status when visiting any KCPL location.

To contact the library or learn more about its services, call 410-778-3636 or visit kentcountylibrary.org