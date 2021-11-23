Paired Kidney Exchange: How It Works by Steve Parks

This time last year was particularly stressful and depressing for many Americans, not unlike my wife Liz and I. We faced our first holiday season—Thanksgiving imminently, Christmas and New Year’s on the calendar horizon—with no chance of celebrating in person with our children, a first for us as a family. But in addition to COVID-imposed separation—we had not touched, kissed or hugged our children in nearly a year—Liz learned from her Easton nephrologist that her kidney disease had just advanced to Stage 5.

That’s red alert on the vital-organ countdown.

A stark choice confronted Liz: surgery to prepare a port for her to receive life-saving but lifestyle-draining dialysis, or await a match—living or deceased—for a new kidney.

Happy Halloween.

As this story is meant to convey vital information, it is not a spoiler to reveal so soon that there is a happy ending which could be yours, too, if you or a loved one is ever in similar need.

Liz had three potential volunteer donors—potential not in the sense that she doubted their willingness to donate a “spare” kidney. (Most of us are born with two but can live full and healthy lives with one kidney.) The three—our son and daughter plus a friend, all living on Long Island, where we also resided until our 2017 retirements—were willing volunteers. But were any of them a kidney match for Liz? After a battery of tests, Liz’s volunteer trio all struck out as donors, leaving her to calculate the long odds of finding a deceased adult who happens to have registered as an organ donor and further happens to be a match for Liz whose name still further happens to rise to the top of a list of potential recipients for a precious kidney that remains viable 48 hours on ice outside the body of the lifeless donor.

Odds are, we were told, Liz and tens of thousands of others like her, could wait three to seven years for such a kidney. Maybe more. A patient at Stage 5 may not have three to seven months, let alone years, to survive without going on dialysis, which requires being hooked up to a machine for three hours three times a week to do the job of a healthy kidney—eliminating toxins from the bloodstream and replenishing with fresh blood.

According to U.S. Health and Human Resources Department statistics, about 5,200 Americans died in 2020 waiting for a kidney transplant. That’s 17 deaths each day, not including those with kidney disease who are not on waiting lists. Some die unaware of their imminent kidney failure until it’s too late. Regular blood tests ordered by her primary doctor and later by her nephrologist alerted Liz to the progression of her disease over a period of years from Stage 3 to Stage 5.



The happy ending for Liz and our family began with a recommendation by Dr. Anish Hinduja, the University of Maryland Medical System nephrologist whose primary office is off Idlewild Avenue in Easton. He suggested that Liz apply to the UMMS Paired Exchange Kidney Program database. Within a month, Liz had a kidney lined up with our daughter Rachel as a donor. Never mind that Rachel was not a match for her mother. The database of patients in need of kidneys includes other donors who are not a match for their loved ones either. Rachel was a match for another person while his or her volunteer donor was a match for Liz.

We had a tentative date for dual transplant surgeries just before Thanksgiving. But we got word from the University of Maryland Medical Center, downtown Baltimore, that the donor and recipient paired with Liz and Rachel requested a postponement until after the first of the year. We were not given a reason and, as each pair remains anonymous to the other, we guessed that the delay simply fulfilled a wish to wait until after the holidays.

Very early on Jan. 28, I drove Liz from the Inner Harbor Sheraton Hotel, one of the few open downtown at the height of the pandemic, to drop her off at UM Medical Center’s main entrance on Greene Street. Because of COVID, I was not allowed to be with her in the hospital. The medical staff timed her arrival a half hour later than her donor’s to protect each other’s anonymity. At 5:15 the next morning, I hugged Rachel good-bye and watched her walk through the same rotating doors to donate one of her kidneys to the loved one of Liz’s donor.

Since I could not visit either my wife or daughter, I returned home to Easton to await Rachel’s discharge. Donors have a much simpler surgery, a laparoscopic procedure by which the kidney is extracted through a small incision at the belly button. Most donors can go home the next day. But due to a minor snowstorm, Rachel was allowed to stay an extra day or so to keep her mother company. Liz was discharged in six days. Both have been fully recovered for months—Rachel several weeks earlier than her mom.

Although the success rate of living-donor transplants at UM Medical Center is 98.33 percent for one year or more of kidney function, Liz’s surgeon, Dr. Georgios Vrakas, put us further at ease during a final round of pre-surgery check-ups. While the identity of each donor and recipient remains anonymous, the affable doctor shared one reassuring detail. “You’re getting a young kidney,” he said with a broad smile, moments after describing the long- and short-term prognosis for transplant patients. (The typical kidney from a healthy living donor can be expected to last 15-20 years.) I cracked a joke to break the tension stoked by morbidity statistics—alleviated in our case by the “young kidney” Vrakas had just promised Liz. “That doesn’t mean she needs to go back on birth control, does it?” The doctor’s laugh felt reassuring. And my telling that joke now stands as validation of the success of the surgeon and the medical team attending Liz.

While a little more than 150 paired kidney exchanges have been performed at UMMC since the inception of the program, more than 6,723 kidney transplants have occurred there since the late ’80s—2,306 from living donors. How many more might have participated in paired exchanges, saving at least two lives, had they known such volunteer sharing existed?

But now you know.