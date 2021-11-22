Ward 2 Council Member Tom Herz goes live with Eastern Shore Journal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“What do you see when you look at the Kent County landscape?” is the questions Ward 2 Councilmember Tom Herz asks his listening audience during a recent interview on his WCTR show “Stories of the Chesapeake.”

It’s a loaded question, especially when interviewing planning and design consultant Liz Watson of Heritage Strategies, former Kent County Planning Commission member and current Executive Director at Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area Gail Owings. Chester Riverkeeper Anne Richards, and Owen Bailey, leader of Town Projects at Easter Shore Land Conservancy.

The series of interviews explored the intersection of environment, culture, and history, not only to help define the open-ended notions of “cultural landscape” but as way to appreciate our relationship to the past and future,

“The first season is about looking at this colonial landscape and we can grow and develop it responsibly, so we leave it for future generation in a good way,” he says.

Herz sees these interviews as integral to his mission as a Chestertown council member. While it’s essential to work with each day-to-day issue, the wider vision of our “place,” its history and environmental dimension informs the way he approaches governing.

In the inaugural episode of Eastern Shore Journal, Herz talks with A. Elizabeth Watson. The podcast can be found here at ESJ’s site.

More interviews will be available after the holidays.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.