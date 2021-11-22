Adkins Mystery Monday: What did We Find in Nancy’s Meadow?

Happy Mystery Monday! Who did we find in Nancy’s Meadow? This little one was in the middle of the path and was relocated to a nearby plot of meadow for it to burrow in.

Last week, we asked you about the marbled salamander (Ambystoma opacum)! These salamanders are stout-bodied and spend a lot of time hiding under the cover of leaves and wood. Males tend to have white crossbands, while the females have gray/silvery crossbands. Marbled salamanders are on the move in the fall as they make their way to a breeding site. Salamanders rely heavily on undisturbed wetland and forested habitats, which is yet another reason to leave the leaves, let the wood return to the forest floor, and trust nature to do its thing!

