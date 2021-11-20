Local Businesses Support Haven Ministries Homes of Hope

Haven Ministries has had an overwhelming response from local businesses to its Homes of Hope project with businesses donating a variety of materials and services toward the completion of the homes. Homes of Hope – two new 1700 square foot single-family homes located in Stevensville – will provide hope to those participating in Haven Ministries Housing Assistance Program in Queen Anne’s County.

“We are so very grateful for the generous response we have gotten from the community. There are more and more businesses stepping up every day to support this project for the residents of Queen Anne’s County,” states Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

Lundberg Builders, the general contractor on the project, has been coordinating the donations, which have ranged from building materials to actual services. “We have been committed to this project because we make our living from the community and feel we should give back to the community. Housing assistance is important to the health of our community and there continues to be a shortage of affordable housing in Queen Anne’s County. It’s also hard to build affordable housing today with the cost of some of the impact fees associated with this type of housing,” states Brad Lundberg, President of Lundberg Builders.

“This project is a community project. Several things have been donated from the initial demolition to Delmarva Power donating their labor for electricity hook-up to the local plumbers and electricians donating their labor and materials – the generosity has been overwhelming.”

To date, the following local companies that have contributed to the Homes of Hope through free or reduced labor and/or materials: Increte, Torchio Architects, Lane Engineering, Lundberg Builders, O’Berry Engineering, Inc., Delmarva Power An Exelon Company, Universal Supply Co., Friel Lumber Company, Absolute Fire Protection Inc., True Value Kent Island, A Plus Sanitation, Cole Ventures, Insurance, Island Floors, W. Scott Jones Mechanical Contractor, Lindy J. Jones Plumbing and Heating Contractors, Jack Wilson Jr. Electrical Services, Patuxent Roll Off LLC, Economy Pest Control, Inc., R and D Electric, Annapolis Exteriors, 314 Design Studio, Choice Stairways, and Lifetime Well Drilling. At the end of the project, a complete list of donations will appear on Haven Ministries’ website and there will be a recognition event to celebrate the Homes of Hope opening.

“Both current supply chain issues and contractor time have affected the process and timetable for the project. We have had to plan as far ahead as we can to avoid some of the price increases and delays that are happening. We hope to complete the project by spring 2022,” adds Chris Spurry, Supervisor for Lundberg Builders.

The construction for Homes of Hope and the Housing Assistance Program is also being funded by private donations and grants, including those from foundations made directly to Haven Ministries, and through major fundraising activities. The organization wishes to give special thanks to the organizations who have contributed funding to make this project possible including the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, Weinberg Foundation, Salmon Foundation, Bank of America Foundation, May Foundation, Truist Foundation, Maryland Legislative Bond Grant, Keller Giving, Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Grant, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and many individual donors. The Truist Foundation, one of the funders for this project, supports nonprofits to help ensure the communities they serve have more opportunities for a better quality of life.

Each of the Homes of Hope two-story houses has four bedrooms and two baths and are mirror images of each other. Individuals and families who live in Queen Anne’s County can apply for the program, must pass the background checks, pay a program fee, and voluntarily agree to work with a case manager. While participating in the Housing Assistance Program, participants will work closely with a Haven Ministries case manager to ensure that they are positioned for success to secure safe and stable long-term housing once their respective program period is over, usually within two years. A program fee will also be collected from the Housing Assistance Program clients approved for the program.

Haven Ministries will continue to operate its seasonal shelter at Kent Island Methodist Church in Stevensville to offer emergency overnight safe and warm accommodations for individuals and families that do not have a dedicated location in which to sleep. Although both of these programs are important programs, they each serve a different population of community members with different needs.

For further information about donating to this important project, visit haven-ministries.org or call Krista Pettit at 410-739-4363.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.