Delmarva Review Announces Six Pushcart Prize Nominations

The Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry, fiction, and nonfiction in the literary review’s 14th annual edition, published in November.

Poetry nominations: “Safe as Houses,” By Gibbons Ruark, of North Carolina, “In the Distance,” by Diane Thiel, of New Mexico, “Canzona di Ringraziamento,” by Richard Tillinghast, of Tennessee and Hawaii, and “At the End of His Life, William Bradford Studied Hebrew,” by Margaret Mackinnon, of Virginia.

Fiction nomination: “Welcome Day,” a short story by Ronan Keenan, of Washington, D.C.

Creative nonfiction nomination: “Pulling Salt from Water,” personal essay by Kristina Morgan, from Arizona.

The Pushcart Prize honors outstanding writing published during the year by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to encourage authors to pursue publication of their best writing. While competitive, publication in the review offers writers a valued publishing home in print for their most compelling writing at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

Since its first issue, the Delmarva Review has published the new work of over 400 writers. The authors come from all regions of the United States and 15 foreign countries. Almost half are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region of the Mid-Atlantic. Seventy-eight have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in “best of” anthologies or achieved recognition from literary critics and editors. For some, publication has been the first public recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for Delmarva Review’s 15th anniversary edition is open now through March 31, 2022. Editors read all submissions and do not charge fees for reading or publication of an author’s work. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website at delmarvareview.org.

Delmarva Review is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary publication produced by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc, in Talbot County, Maryland. Partial financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The journal is available in print and digital editions to readers worldwide from Amazon and other major online booksellers. Print editions are also available from regional specialty book shops.