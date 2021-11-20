Chesapeake Lens: The Oyster Tongers by Kim Kelly

This week, let’s give thanks to the watermen working aboard Roughwater who begin their day while most of us are still sound asleep in our beds. Up and on the water in early morning darkness, they await the first rays of the sun to crest the horizon before beginning another day of tonging for oysters off Solomon’s Island, Maryland. “The Oyster Tongers” by Kim Kelly.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.