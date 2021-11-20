MENU

November 20, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Chesapeake Lens

Chesapeake Lens: The Oyster Tongers by Kim Kelly

This week, let’s give thanks to the watermen working aboard Roughwater who begin their day while most of us are still sound asleep in our beds. Up and on the water in early morning darkness, they await the first rays of the sun to crest the horizon before beginning another day of tonging for oysters off Solomon’s Island, Maryland. “The Oyster Tongers” by Kim Kelly.

