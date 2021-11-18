Talbot County Superintendent Kelly Griffith to Retire Next Year

Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly L. Griffith, Ed.D. has announced that she will retire as of July 1, 2022 after 39 years as an educator.

Dr. Griffith was appointed as the Interim Superintendent in 2013, and was officially appointed TCPS Superintendent in 2014 after a national search was conducted. She holds a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Innovation from Wilmington University, and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Salisbury University, where she also earned her undergraduate degree. Dr. Griffith began her career as a teacher in Delaware in 1983, and joined the TCPS team in 1988. Her leadership positions included serving as an assistant principal and principal of Easton Middle School, principal of Easton and Chapel District Elementary Schools as well as Easton High School, Director of Student Programs and School Improvement, and Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services.

“As I complete my ninth year and second contract serving in this capacity, I make this decision with mixed emotions,” Dr. Griffith said in a letter to the community. “Simply stated, it is time for me to embark upon new opportunities in both my personal and professional life.”

Susan Delean-Botkin, Talbot County Board of Education President stated “Dr. Kelly Griffith was just awarded the Maryland Superintendent of the Year, and is now in contention for that same recognition nationally. What a fitting way to conclude 39 years of professional teaching, child advocacy, administrative leadership, team building, foresight, and inclusivity. In those 39 years, starting as a middle school teacher, she gave so much to so many for so long that there are few in the Mid Shore area untouched by her passion for children, quality education, teacher and staff advocacy, diversity and equity.”

“Dr. Griffith promoted Talbot County wherever she went and served on multiple community organizations in her efforts to build bridges between the school system and the whole community,” Ms. Delean-Botkin added. “We wish her and her husband the very best in her retirement. And we salute her for giving Talbot County the wonderful gift of complete dedication for so many years.”

Dr. Griffith will remain actively involved in the community as an Easton Rotarian (currently President-Elect), a member of the Talbot Family Network, Talbot Mentors, Junior Achievement Board, the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee, and an Executive Board Member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteers for the Waterfowl Festival, Meals on Wheels, and Junior Achievement.

“During the remaining months of my time as your Superintendent, I will continue to work with the Board to promote the best possible decisions on behalf of our children and staff,” Griffith added. “I am also committed to making the smoothest possible transition for my successor’s administration. I am truly grateful for my TCPS and community family.”