Spy Chat: Kelly Griffith on COVID, Critical Race Theory, the Role of Parents, and MD’s Education Blueprint

Perhaps it was just a coincidence that as the Spy was making final edits of our interview with Talbot County’s Superintendent of Schools Kelly Griffith last night, the school district sent out a press release announcing that Dr. Griffith would be retiring at the end of the academic year in June 2022.

In our interview, the superintendent talked extensively on how challenging it has been to navigate the complex COVID pandemic as well as the district’s teacher shortage, the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s education plan, while certain groups were raising issues related to the controversial Critical Race Theory and the role of parents in their children’s education. All of which made it clear that Kelly Griffith’s last few years in this vital leadership position has been no walk in the park.

And yet, it was also a time of celebration as Dr. Griffith was named Maryland’s School superintendent of the year for 2022 and had just completed a successful term as the president of the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland.

Our interview also highlights that after nine years at the helm in Talbot County, all of the traits that make a successful school superintendent are displayed in our discussion. From her common sense approach to administration, her compassion for her students, and her resilience amid controversy, all of which reminds our community of how fortunate Talbot County has been to have such a gifted leader and how challenging it will be to fill her shoes when she does step down next year.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Talbot County Public Schools please go here.