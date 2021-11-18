Shop and Dine Local in Rock Hall with “Merry Mascots”

Rock Hall invites holiday shoppers to join in the fun with our “Merry Mascots” beginning on Saturday, November 27th (“Small Business Saturday”). Participants will have chances to win $50 gift certificates to select Rock Hall businesses. The mascot photo op cut-outs represent the following favorites: Great Blue Heron, Oyster, Rockfish, Eagle, Duck, Swan, Goose, Crab, Osprey, and a Jellyfish. They will be located at, or around, local small businesses.

Simply take your picture with one of our “Merry Mascots” and post to social media. Be sure to include #RockHallMascots in your post. You may be the winner of one of our $50 gift certificates to Rock Hall businesses. At least one winner will be drawn each week beginning on Saturday, December 4th and ending on Saturday, January 1st.

Take advantage of this fun promotion by including Rock Hall as one of your holiday destinations for shopping, dining, and getting to know a “Merry Mascot”.

This promotion is co-sponsored by Main Street Rock Hall and The Greater Rock Hall Business Association. Visit www.MainStreetRockHall.org and click on “Events” or email MainStreetRockHall@gmail.com for more information.