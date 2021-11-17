MENU

November 17, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Notes

Holiday Season Kicks Off with Ladies’ Night November 18

Head out for an evening of fun in Chestertown this Thursday, November 18 for the annual Ladies’ Night, sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association.  Shops and eateries will be open late with deals and specials for all – particularly the ladies.

Shops are all focused on creating a safe and enjoyable experience so you can get a head start on your holiday lists before the Thanksgiving rush. Participating shops include Bee Crafty Collectibles, Bookplate, Coco’s, Houston’s Dockside Emporium, Les Poissons Gallery, Mimi’s Closet, Riverside Unique, The Finishing Touch, Twigs & Teacups, Walnut & Wool.

Do not forget to stop in for a bite to eat and cheer! Bad Alfred’s Distilling, Casa Carmen, The Kitchen, Zelda’s and 98 Cannon are all offering Ladies Night specials.

Mark your calendars for another festive local shopping day-Small Business Saturday, November 27, and the arrival of Santa!

