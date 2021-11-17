For All Seasons Welcomes Six New Board Members

For All Seasons has welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors – Kamari A. Collins of Easton; Aimee Dietsch, DHSc, of Easton; Gary Goldstein, MD, of St. Michaels; Leonard Wolf, CPA, RIA, of Easton; Michael T. Flaherty, Ph.D., of Tilghman; and Elizabeth Spurry, CFP, CTFA, of Trappe.

“These new board members bring a depth of experience in their diverse fields of business and their years of community service. We are thrilled to have them serve on our Board and support our organization through an important growth period in our history,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

Collins is the Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management at Chesapeake College. He has more than 20 years of experience in college and community-based settings. He previously was Vice President of Student Affairs at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Director of Youth & Education Programs at the Urban League of Springfield, Inc. in Springfield. He is pursuing a Doctor of Education with a concentration in Higher Education Administration through Northeastern University in Boston. He completed a Master of Science degree in Human Services with a concentration in Organizational Management and Leadership and a Bachelor of Science degree in Movement and Sports Studies, both from Springfield College. His civic involvement includes serving as a trustee with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, and as a board member for Children’s Study Home, Hispanic Educational Technology Services (HETS), and the Urban League of Springfield, Inc.

Dietsch is a health policy analyst with the Maryland Department of Health and also an adjunct professor at Liberty University. She is currently finishing a Dual Doctor of Health Science/Certificate in Health Professions Education at the University of Indianapolis, completing a dissertation on mothers experiencing post-partum depression and their healthcare decision-making during their child’s first year of life. Aimee spent a semester with For All Seasons as an administrative intern supporting the development of educational programs in the agency’s Center for Learning. She holds a Master of Arts in Forensic Psychology from Argosy University in Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology from Park University in Charleston, South Carolina. She also holds a certificate in Effective Supervisory Management from the University of North Carolina School of Government. Her volunteer work has included the New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Vintage Values.

Dr. Goldstein is Professor Emeritus of Neurology and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the past President and CEO of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, an academic partner of Johns Hopkins University. Over his 30-year tenure, Dr. Goldstein transformed the Kennedy Krieger Institute into one of the world’s most recognized centers for children and young adults with developmental disabilities. His innovative programs included a comprehensive research and treatment center for autism; a state-of-the-art rehabilitation and research facility for traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries; and a research center for advanced MRI brain imaging. The Institute’s child behavior psychology program grew to be one of the largest in the nation. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago and completed his residencies in pediatrics (University of Minnesota, Minneapolis), neurology (Stanford, Palo Alto), and child neurology (Johns Hopkins). He was a founding board member and the first Chief Science Officer of AutismSpeaks, a member of the Scientific Advisory Council for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and was recognized by The Daily Record as one of 2018’s Influential Marylanders.

Wolf is a certified public accountant and registered investment advisor currently serving as the Principal and Managing Director of the tax practice, The Wolf Group, P.C., and founding principal of Wolf Group Capital Advisors, which provides high-quality financial planning and portfolio development/management services. In his early years at The Wolf Group, he focused the practice on serving the needs of the international community, including organizations such as The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization of American States, United Nations, NATO, and others. Wolf has chaired international tax committees and held various leadership positions in global professional organizations. He completed a Bachelor of Science in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a board member and active participant in several nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the community, with an emphasis on meeting the mental health needs of underserved populations and has founded or co-founded several nonprofit entities, serving homeless families, those with mental health challenges, and others.

Dr. Flaherty, a clinical psychologist with more than 38 years of practice, founded the Institute for Research, Education and Training in the Addictions (IRETA) In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A pioneering leader in building a science of recovery, over the past 10 years he has helped design improved community models of care across the country. He currently serves as Board President of the Annapolis Coalition for Behavioral Workforce Development and as subject matter expert to SAMHSA’s Military, Veterans and Families Substance Use Technical Assistance Center. In 2017 Dr. Flaherty collaborated with a local church and provider to organize the “Healthy Tilghman Project,” a collaboration of The Tilghman United Methodist Church and For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center to provide mental health, substance use, and health services to those living in the Mid-Shore and Bay Hundred community. He is a retired Captain (Surface Warfare) in the U.S. Naval Reserve with 27 years of service on active and reserve duty. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Psychology from the Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Duquesne University.

Spurry of Trappe, CFP®, CTFA is the founder and CEO of Tred Avon Family Wealth, a boutique wealth management, financial planning, and family office business in Easton. She has worked in Financial Service for 25 years. Beth is a native of the Eastern Shore, with family in Talbot, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and from Washington College with a Master of Arts degree in English. Beth serves on the Board of the Academy Art Museum, the finance committee of For All Seasons, and the Board of the Women and Girls Fund. Previously, she served on the Boards of the Harbor Club of the Eastern Shore, Easton Rotary, Sultana Foundation, Chesapeake Chamber Music, Evergreen Cove, For All Seasons, and the Mercersburg Academy Alumni Council, and participated in Shore Leadership.

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.