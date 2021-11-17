An Evening of Gospel with Sombarkin

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD hosts acclaimed gospel trio Sombarkin on Saturday December 4 at 8 PM. Tickets are $20 online and $25 by phone/at the door. Information and ticket sales are available on The Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

Saturday December 4 8 pm $20 online advance $25 phone/door

Chills and goose bumps, power, and grace- they all come with the awesome sound of Sombarkin’ featuring Karen Somerville, Lester Barrett, Jr. and Jerome McKinney. Presented with the coveted Kenny Award for their starring roles in the2016 NYC Fringe Festival performance of “Red Devil Moon” original musical theatre production; in full band accompaniment or A cappella, Sombarkin’ is a trio of vocalists whose sound is so coheseive it is amazing to discover just who is singing which part.

The group uses the skill of vocal instrumentation and harmony to deliver an explosive performance of Negro spirituals, map (code) songs, folk, gospel, and contemporary selections. Their polyphonic technique is reminiscent to the ‘ole time religion’ and ‘campground’ style. They bring a soulful sound with surprising jazz licks and blues bends; crafted to impress the ear with the quality of an ensemble greater in number than the trio that stands before you.

Sombarkin’ comes to The Mainstay stage to present original and cover pieces from “Up and Over” their new 2022 album sponsored by the Hedgelawn Foundation. With the incomparable piano of Gerry Werner and the shore’s timekeeper Ray Anthony on drums, the trio will deliver a full gospel repertoire featuring the best of their ole’ and new compositions.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website www.mainstayrockhall.org and information for supporting The Mainstay can be found at www.mainstayrockhall.org/sponsors.

