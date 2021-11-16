Spy Report: Checking Out the New UM Shore Cambridge Medical Pavilion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are a couple of reasons to love to new UM Regional Shore Health Pavilion in Cambridge, according to managing nurse AnnMarie Hernandez. The first is that this 82,000 square feet facility and emergency room is a vast improvement to Cambridge’s aging hospital.

While AnnMarie, a Cambridge native herself, feels a great sense of nostalgia for the old building and memories of babies being born and patients getting well, her lifetime career as a health provider had known for years that her community needed a much more modern center.

The second is that the Pavilion significantly expands the number of people that can be served locally. With state-of-the-art equipment, expanded examination and triage rooms, pediatric care, women’s services, a three-bed psych pod, and cardiology services, the new Cambridge site will be the kind of health hub AnnMarie feels Dorchester County deserves.

And finally, the new health center has become a business anchor for a decaying shopping center on Route 50. Beyond the easy access for both her patients and staff, the new Pavilion has attracted several new stores and restaurants that have dramatically improved the streetscape. It also doesn’t seem to hurt that AnnMarie and her co-workers are steps away from a new Starbucks and Chick-fil-a.

The Spy took a short tour last week to see firsthand what the Pavilion has to offer.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge please go here.