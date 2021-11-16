For All Seasons Hosts “Holiday Village with Frosty the Snowman”

For All Seasons will kick off the holidays with a fun family event on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn at 11 N. Washington Street in Easton. Frosty’s Holiday Village will celebrate different seasonal holidays, including Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa while highlighting the importance of taking time to connect with loved ones during the holiday season.

Attendees at the event will receive a free, professional, digital photo with Frosty the Snowman (access to photos will be delivered via email after the event), a free craft kit to make during the event or to take home, selfie opportunities throughout the Holiday Village, the ability to watch the 1979 classic “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” (playing time 23 minutes, on a continuous loop throughout the event), and free hot apple cider or hot cocoa and donuts. Frosty the Snowman will also appear at the Easton Town Parade the next day on December 4 with his snowman buddies sharing the reminder to connect with loved ones over the holiday season.

“The holidays can be a joy-filled season, but they can also be a busy and stressful time of year that takes a toll on mental health. A NAMI study showed that 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

“This event will be an opportunity to gather as a family – and a community – to experience connection. We want everyone in our community to know that they are not alone during the holidays or any other time of year. For All Seasons is here for everyone in our community, year-round, regardless of one’s ability to pay for services.”

This event is free and open to all, made possible by the generosity of Easton Utilities, the event’s presenting sponsor. No advance registration is required. However, those planning to take their professional photo with Frosty the Snowman can pre-register online at www.forallseasonsFROSTY.org. Those persons who can’t attend but want to support For All Seasons’ life-saving work, can visit www.forallseasonsFROSTY.org. Everyone who donates through this link will be entered to win a “Frosty the Snowman” gift basket.

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.