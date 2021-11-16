Chester River Chorale Announces New Artistic Director

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) Board of Directors is thrilled to announce that Alexis Ward, a composer and conductor based in Newark, Delaware, has accepted the position of Artistic Director of the Chester River Chorale.

Alexis was chosen after an extensive search led by CRC Past President Caitlin Patton, culminating in three finalists auditioning for a subset of the CRC membership. She is replacing Artistic Director Doug Cox, who is retiring after 11 years with CRC.

Alexis brings over 15 years’ experience in community, church, and professional choirs to CRC. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Composition/Music Theory and a Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting. In addition to her conducting work, Alexis composes music for chorus, orchestra, and chamber ensembles. You can read more about her at her website, https://www.alexisreneeward.com/.

“The legacy of the Chester River Chorale is one of musical excellence, profound artistry, community enrichment, and authentic human connection,” says Alexis. “This transition in the Chorale’s history will be marked by its emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic and will be fueled by this community’s legendary love and support of music and the arts. I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter as CRC’s Artistic Director and eager to begin the great work found through the joy of singing.”

“I am delighted to see Alexis take up the CRC baton,” says Chorale President Andrea Neiman. “As we hopefully reopen in the spring after a long hiatus, Alexis will bring us a new vision and help reinvigorate our singers. I am grateful to Caitlin Patton and the search committee for their hard work.”

Chorale Assistant Director and Accompanist Stephanie LaMotte adds, “I am very excited to welcome Alexis to our team. She is an incredible musician who brings energy and passion to everything she undertakes. Creativity and excellence are hallmarks of her abilities as a choir director, and her choral groups produce a beautiful sound. Alexis makes rehearsals fun, and I am really looking forward to working with her.”

The Chester River Chorale is an amateur chorus based in Chestertown, Maryland. Singers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join. The Chorale is hoping to restart its activities in Spring 2022 and is actively looking for new and returning singers. Please see our website, www.chesterriverchorale.org, for more information. The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.