Mid-Shore Real Estate: Assessing the Residential Market after COVD with Chuck Mangold

Chuck Mangold is the first to admit he was slow to grasp how robust the Mid-Shore’s residential market would become as a direct result of the COVID pandemic. Like many other seasoned real estate professionals, it was hard for Chuck and his colleagues to realize that the Eastern Shore’s relatively stagnant home market would quickly experience one of the most successful growth periods in recent history.

Mangold knows that history very well. The son of one of the founders of the famed Benson-Mangold firm in Easton, Chuck witnessed the Mid-Shore market well before he entered the field. And after more than two decades with the company as an associate broker, he thought he had seen every conceivable market fluctuation in this part of the country.

But nothing in his imagination could have come close to what the Eastern Shore has experienced over the last 18 months. Record-breaking numbers of eager buyers and willing sellers entered the market at unprecedented levels, not only in the high-end waterfront property segment but virtually the full range of residential housing.

Given this extraordinary moment in real estate, the Spy thought it might be a good idea to sit down with Chuck to understand in more detail what has taken place in one of the most critical industries on the Eastern Shore and what this might mean for the region as the country slowly recovers from this horrific chapter in America’s history.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Benson and Mangold please go here.