Maryland Boychoir to Perform at Emmanuel Church November 20

Maryland Boychoir to Perform at Emmanuel Church, Chestertown MD, 101 North Cross St. on Sat Nov 20 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Maryland State Boychoir (MSB), Maryland’s “Official Goodwill Ambassadors,” is comprised of approximately 130 choristers, ages 7 to 20, who represent a wide range of ethnic, socioeconomic, and religious backgrounds. They come from nine Maryland counties, Baltimore City, and the D.C. suburbs.

Founded in 1987 by Frank Cimino with just 14 boys, the mission of The Maryland State Boychoir has remained clear: to foster the boychoir tradition by offering talented boys opportunities to sing and build self-esteem, self-discipline and character. Thirty years later, the Boychoir still embraces that goal.

The Boychoir will perform a one and half hour concert and asks only for a free-will offering from those attending.

The Boychoir website link is: https://www.marylandstateboychoir.org/about-us/