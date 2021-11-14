Soup & Sip Press Release Winners 2021

The day was just right for gathering at the courtyard behind The Kitchen at the Imperial to sample crab soups and local wines. The Chestertown Rotary Club’s 4th Annual Soup & Sip crab soup competition on October 23 was the occasion, and folks from the area as well as visitors to town gathered to choose the winners. Club President Lisa Webb announced the winners: 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille for their cream of crab and the Chester River Yacht & County Club for the Maryland crab, a second win for chef Jesse Cullum. The winners received a plaque to display in their restaurant. Nine local restaurants participated in the event, also including The Kitchen at the Imperial, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, the Fish Whistle, Osprey Point, Molly’s Restaurant, Germaine’s, and the Watershed.

Wine tastings were provided by Rivers to Canal Wine Corridor, featuring Crow Vineyard & Winery and Broken Spoke Winery.

Winner of the raffle basket was Mark Newman of Chestertown.

This year’s recipient of the Rotary club’s fundraiser is the One School One Book program at Galena Elementary School. Children at all grade levels will be listening to or reading the same book, with family activities included as well.

To learn more about how you can join the Chestertown Rotary Club, contact Larry Vetter, larryavetter@yahoo.com.