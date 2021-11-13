2021 Kent BrewFest A Success

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce successfully hosted BrewFest on Saturday, November 6 in downtown Chestertown. The event featured 20 craft beers from Delmarva’s favorite breweries, live music from band Bravenoise, and food from Aretha’s Creative Touch. The event was a fundraiser for the organization.

“You couldn’t have asked for better weather, better beer, or better music—I’m thrilled with how the event came together,” said Sam Shoge, executive director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

The event was made possible by the generous contribution from the event’s lead sponsor— Eastern Shore Tents and Events. “The Kent Chamber is extremely grateful for Eastern Shore Tents and Events’ sponsorship, we couldn’t have pulled this event off without them,” said Sam Shoge.

Additional support came from live music sponsor KVN Partners, sampling glass sponsor Cross Street Realtors, food truck sponsors The Peoples Bank and Fleetwood Insurance Group, and supporting sponsors Chesapeake Bank and Talkie Communications.

A merry group of volunteers including Kent Chamber board members, were on hand serving up good beer and good times to the 200+ attendees. Breweries featured at the event, thanks to Easton, MD-based Kelly Distributors, included Big Truck, Eastern Shore Brewing, Fordham & Dominion, RAR, Evolution, Cult Classic, Ten Eyck, Blue Earl, Mispillion, and Victory.

The Kent Chamber looks forward to hosting BrewFest again next fall. To follow updates on the event, visit www.kentbrewfest.com.

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

With more than 300 member businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the Chamber is Kent County’s premier business-to-business facilitator. Through our many unique programs, events, and advocacy, we provide a platform for leaders from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to engage with each other to grow their respective organizations for the ultimate benefit of Kent County and its residents.