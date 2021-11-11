Bummer: MSO Concert Concerto

Tonight’s scheduled premier of a concerto by Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra music director Julien Benichou will not be performed tonight (Thursday, Nov. 11) at the Easton Church of God or at weekend concerts in Rehoboth Beach or Ocean Pines, according to MSO general manager Dane Krich.

The new piece, “Romance for Strings,” Krich said, “just wasn’t ready yet the way he would have liked it to be.” Benichou, he said, will make an announcement just before tonight’s concert regarding his decision to delay the premier. The remaining program features Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade with guest oboe soloist Joshua Lauretig, who was also slated to perform on Benichou’s premier, as well as Vivaldi’s Oboe Concerto in C Major and Alessandro Marcello’s Concerto for Oboe and Strings in D Minor.