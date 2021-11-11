A Whirlwind Tour of Kent Brewfest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 4th Annual Kent Brewfest fundraiser last Saturday with a host of Eastern Shore craft beer selections and great music by Baltimore/DC based band Bravenoise.

Judging by the dance moves and many a cup of beer raised high, the fund raiser was a grand success. A 70-degree day was perfect for the outdoor event held in Memorial Park.

Kent BrewFest was sponsored with major support from Eastern Shore Tents and Events, an event supply and rental business based in Worton, MD. The live music was sponsored by KVN Partners, a management consulting firm for Wellth-Tech companies developing tech-driven products, services, and solutions in the personal, commercial, and community health and wellness industry. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company and Talkie Communications were also supporting sponsors.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Find out more about Kent County Chamber of Commerce here.