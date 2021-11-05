UM SRH Announces Central Scheduling Phone and Fax Number Change

Effective Monday, November 8, 2021, the telephone and fax numbers for the scheduling of patient imaging and radiology services will be changed. Services such as ultrasounds, mammograms, MRIs, and CT scans, currently scheduled using 410-822-1000, ext. 2600, will be scheduled by phone at 443-225-7474 or through fax at 410-822-0433.

Prior to Monday, Nov 8, 2021

Phone: 410-822-1000, ext. 2600

Fax: 410-221-7580; 410-221-7581

Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021

Phone: 443-225-7474

Fax: 410-822-0433

