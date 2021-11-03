A New Chief in Town: A Chat with Chief of Police Ron Dixon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t let an abbreviated interview with Chestertown’s new Chief of Police Ron Dixon fool you. The native Shore resident arrived with boatloads of law enforcement experience: 27 years, in fact, 25 of those at Caroline County’s Sheriff’s Office where he was Commander of the Patrol and Court Security Divisions.

Dixon started his career as a police officer in Queen Anne’s County 25 years ago. After graduating from the police academy in Prince George’s County, he spent two years as a patrol office until his move to Caroline County Sheriff’s Department, where he rose in the ranks to Lieutenant. Along the way, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland Global Campus and has worked as a detective and eventually in the administration.

Dixon helped found the Caroline County School Resource Program. Based on the 2018 “Safe To Learn” law, the program sought to create a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to school safety, training School Resource Officers (SROs) to be present within the schools. Currently, all Caroline schools have SRO-trained officers on hand.

“It was absolutely one of the best training add-ons in my career. It bridges the gaps, and it teaches kids that they I can go to the police and can talk to them when they have a problem. When an SRO school resource officer gets involved in their school and embed themselves in the community, that’s really cool, it’s unbelievable.”

Although his home is in Goldsboro, Dixon wasn’t a complete stranger to Chestertown when he accepted the Chief position. “I only knew the high school from playing and coaching there, and I knew where the College was, but it was enough to know I liked the atmosphere and the vibes.”

Sworn-in in late September, Dixon is still learning the terrain. “Every morning I take a road off Rt. 213 to get to know the place.,” he says. He adds that he was given a helpful and instructive transition by former Chief John Dolgos, who retired in September after 30 years with the Chestertown Police Department.

The Spy recently talked with Ron Dixon about his first few weeks as Chestertown’s new Chief of Police, his extensive experience in law enforcement, and what inspired him to choose police work as a lifelong career.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.