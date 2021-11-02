WC’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture Offers Two Lectures

On November 12, Sohrab Ahmari, award-winning author of the book The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. His address is titled, “The Wisdom of Tradition.” His talk will take place in the Hynson Room of Hodson Hall, Washington College, at 6:30 p.m.

And on December 3, Bill McClay, author of the best-selling history of the United States, Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story. Professor McClay is a Fellow of the Trinity Forum, and the former Blankenship Professor of the History of Liberty at the University of Oklahoma. His address is titled “The Importance of Defending Religious Freedom In The United States.” The event will take place in downtown Easton at 6pm in Christ Church Easton (111 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 2160).

For more information contract Director Joseph Prud’homme at jprudhomme2@washcoll.edu