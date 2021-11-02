United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk

Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 13, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race, with ribbons to all child finishers.

The rain-or-shine race is a chip timed race, with runners given transponders to wear. Registration begins at 8am in Wilmer Park or may be done in advance online here..Until November 6, registration is $25. After November 6, the price is $30. Teams may register and must be under the same name. Proceeds benefit United Way’s 28 local Member Agencies. Those unable to participate may register as “Silent Heroes” to make a donation.

“Run United 5K” long sleeve performance tech shirts will be provided to all registered participants. Complete results and photos will be posted at TriSportsEvents.Com. Snacks and beverages will be available to participants after the race.

Awards to overall male/female and master winners, top 3 male/female runners in categories 10 and under through 70 & over in 10-year age groups and top 5 male/female walk finishers. The awards ceremony will take place after last finisher completes the event.

Sponsors include Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Chesapeake Investment Advisors and RCM Strategic Consulting.

The annual fund-raising campaign is taking place now, with a goal of $250,000. Donations to the organization may be made at any time via the website www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.

For more information about the race, go to www.trisportsevents.com or email races4u@trisportsevents.com or sabinaminney@gmail.com.