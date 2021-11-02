Letter to Editor: Outrage at polls today!

Dear Mayor and Council:

We are just back from voting in today’s election. The poll workers asked for a driver’s license when we checked in. I was astonished and dismayed by this request. I stated to the poll worker that Maryland has no ID requirement for voting. The worker replied, “That’s our policy since we don’t know you.”

The apparent supervisor then stepped in to say again, “We’re not from here, so we need to see your license.” When I objected, she stated, “Well, if you don’t want to show your license, you can just tell us your address.”

This is outrageous!

Who authorized hiring this firm? Did anyone check their procedures? Did anyone consider reviewing their familiarity with Maryland law?

If we needed poll workers, was there a call for local citizens to apply? I may have missed the call, for I certainly would have responded and tried to get my local resident friends to respond too.

At a time in our country when voting rights are under attack, these Town of Chestertown election procedures are not just illegal—they are a disgrace and reflect so very poorly on our community.

Barbara Jorgenson

Chestertown