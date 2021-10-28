UM SRH Cancer Program Welcomes New Specialists in Oncology and Hematology

The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has welcomed three new physicians specializing in medical oncology and hematology, following the recent retirement of Mary DeShields, MD, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Oncology.

The new providers are Benjamin Bridges, MD, Adam Goldrich, MD, and David Weng, MD, PhD. They are members of Maryland Oncology Hematology, an independent practice that provides access to integrated, evidence-based cancer care and clinical research throughout the communities of Maryland.

“We are very pleased to welcome Maryland Oncology Hematology providers to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group. “Dr. Bridges, Dr. Goldrich and Dr. Weng have outstanding credentials and play key roles in our Cancer Program’s continued commitment to providing a full range of services on-site, including chemotherapy, clinical trials and support services, and also access to the latest evidence-based treatments, technology, and clinical trials.”

Photo: Dr. Benjamin Bridges

Dr. Bridges earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee and completed a Residency in Internal Medicine from University of Maryland Medical Center and a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Marlene & Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was awarded the National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program Platinum Certificate of Excellence and is active in clinical research, publishing research articles in numerous peer-reviewed journals. His specialties include gastrointestinal oncology and pancreatic, prostate, genitourinary lung and thoracic cancers.

After earning his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Dr. Goldrich served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at Kings County Hospital, State University of New York Health Science Center. He also completed a Fellowship in Oncology/Hematology at Temple University Hospital’s Fox Chase Cancer Center. Dr. Goldrich’s research interests include the use of immunotherapy with special attention to comprehensive genomic tumor profiling and targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. His clinical focus includes bladder, breast, colorectal, esophageal, kidney,liver, lung, head and neck, pancreatic and stomachcancers as well as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Photo: Dr. Adam Goldrich

Dr. Weng earned his medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed a Residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, followed by a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at theNational Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute. An investigator in more than 40 oncology studies, he has published scores of articles and abstracts in the fields of cancer biology, immunology and clinical trials. Dr. Weng has been honored with two awards from Vitals Consumer Services and serves on the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Chesapeake. He specializes in breast, lung and thoracic cancers and in gastrointestinal oncology, lymphoma and chronic leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Photo: Dr. David Weng

Dr. Bridges, Dr. Goldrich and Dr. Weng see patients at UM Shore Medical Group – Oncology located at 509 Idlewild Avenue in Easton. To schedule an appointment, please call 410-819-3332.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.