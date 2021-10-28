Environmental Concern Plans for Wetland Wise Awards in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

In celebration of Environmental Concern’s 50th year working for wetlands, the local non-profit will announce the latest recipients of the Wetland Wise Awards. Environmental Concern will reveal the award winners on 2/2/2022, the day the international community celebrates World Wetlands Day (WWD). Nearly fifty-one years ago, representatives worldwide signed the ‘Convention on Wetlands’ treaty to promote international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and to designate Wetlands of International Importance. Since the signing in 1971, the ‘Convention’ has grown to 172 countries and 2431 Wetlands of International Importance, covering 629 million acres of wetlands.

On WWD 2022, Environmental Concern will present Wetland Wise Awards to those community members who, through their actions, demonstrated a commitment to improve water quality and enhance habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed – Environmental Concern’s mission since its founding in 1972.

“Each recipient showed their concern for the health of the Chesapeake Bay by making an environmentally sound decision regarding their waterfront,” said Environmental Concern president Pittenger-Slear.

The award recipients’ commitment to the health of the Chesapeake Bay waterways links directly to the 2022 World Wetlands Day theme – Wetlands Action for People & Nature.

“This is the right day to bring attention to those who are doing what they can to preserve and enhance this area’s greatest natural resource and to recognize Environmental Concern’s 50th year working to restore wetlands,” comments Pittenger-Slear.

Environmental Concern also celebrates WWD with Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on 2 February every year, presenting posters and educational materials to the Refuge for distribution to visitors. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, part of the larger Chesapeake Bay Estuarine Complex, is one of the forty-one Wetlands of International Importance in the U.S.

Environmental Concern, a non-profit corporation, is committed to improving water quality and creating, restoring and conserving wetlands, living shorelines and other natural habitats. For more information visit: www.wetland.org and www.ramsar.org.

One of EC’s restored shorelines on the Chesapeake Bay.