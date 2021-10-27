WC’s Goldstein Program in Public Affairs Hosts Book Talk with Dr. Liliana Mason

Dr. Lilliana Mason will be the featured guest speaker for a virtual discussion of her forthcoming book, Radical American Partisanship on Wednesday, November 10 at 5pm. Dr. Mason’s talk, “Radical American Partisanship: Mapping Violent Hostility, Its Causes, & What It Means for Democracy” is sponsored by the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs and is open to the public.

The upcoming publication, co-written with Nathan Kalmoe, Associate Professor of Political Communication with Louisiana State University, seeks to make sense of the contentious present and where we could be going with a timely groundbreaking study of radicalism among ordinary American partisans. Just how extreme have partisans in the public become? What drives their radicalism? And what role do they play in advancing or undermining democracy? Drawing on history and political science the book puts the present partisanship in context, explaining broad patterns of political and social changes that exist today. Learn more here.

“Dr. Lilliana Mason is one of the country’s leading experts on partisan polarization in American politics. Her latest work reveals the challenges the nation faces in dealing with extremism among every-day Americans and the troubling extent to which more Americans are beginning to embrace illiberal political stances and solutions,” said Dr. Melissa Deckman, Chair of the Political Science Department at Washington College.

This webinar-style event is free but registration is required. Registration is available here.

About Dr. Mason

Dr. Mason is currently Associate Research Professor in SNF Agora at Johns Hopkins University. She received her PhD in political psychology from Stony Brook University and her BA in politics from Princeton University. Her research on partisan identity, partisan bias, social sorting, and American social polarization has been published in journals such as American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, Public Opinion Quarterly, and Political Behavior, and featured in media outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and National Public Radio. Her work has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Sloan Foundation, the Facebook Research Integrity Group, and the Democracy Fund.

About the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs

The Louis L. Goldstein Program in Public Affairs was established in 1990 to encourage students to enter public service by introducing them to exemplary leaders. Over the years, journalists, political activists, foreign policy analysts, diplomats, military commanders and government officials of both national and international stature have been guests of the Goldstein Program. The program also supports student participation in models and conferences, and other projects that bring students and faculty together with leaders experienced in developing public policy.