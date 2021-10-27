WC-ALL Renames Scholarship in Memory of Ed Minch

Each year Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning awards an academic scholarship to one or more promising Washington College undergraduates. Henceforth, that scholarship will be known as the Ed Minch Scholarship, in memory of WC-ALL’s longtime Curriculum Committee Chair who passed away in July 2021.

Established in May 1999, the scholarship publicly demonstrates the commitment of WC-ALL to Washington College and continuing education through tuition support for undergraduates who are United States citizens and who have demonstrated maturity, focus, and potential contribution to society. Recipients must demonstrate solid academic performance, proven leadership, and financial need.

The scholarship is a fitting tribute to Ed Minch, who served for many years on the WC-ALL governing Council and chaired the Curriculum Committee, which offers a broad selection of courses to WC-ALL members. Ed’s commitment to lifelong learning and his mentorship of young people in our community makes the naming of this scholarship in his memory a fitting tribute.