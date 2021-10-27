Luminis Health Invests $29M in Employee Salaries and Benefits

Luminis Health is making major investments to its workforce to help recruit and retain a highly-qualified and patient-centered workforce. The Board of Trustees has approved $29M for employee incentives, including salary investments and new and updated benefit offerings. These initiatives will impact approximately 6,700 employees in various ways throughout the health system.

“Throughout the pandemic, our employees consistently carried out the mission of Luminis Health– enhancing the health of the people and communities we serve through our RISE values (Respect, Inclusion, Service, Excellence),” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “These financial investments will help Luminis Health stay competitive, as well as address staffing shortages that impact hospitals across the country.”

New and updated benefits include:

Upfront tuition assistance payment

Reducing wait time for short-term disability for all full-time employees

Full-time health benefit premiums for most part-time employees

Single Retirement plan for all Luminis Health employees

New Registered Nurse (RN) Weekender Program to allow for flexible work shifts. Allows for non-weekender nurses to work less weekends



Bonus for full-time bedside RNs with more than 20 years of experience

College loan repayment program for full-time bedside RNs who have three years of service, up to $10,000 per year maxing at $30,000

This bold plan allows Luminis Health to provide compensation adjustments that are more competitive in the ever-changing market. These adjustments include:

We’re raising our minimum wage to $17 per hour

Realigning compensation for high demand, high vacancy positions in support services and allied health.

Increasing the starting salary for newly graduated nurses.

Additional bonuses for various nursing positions based on salary and hours worked.

“One of the bold goals of Vision 2030, the health system’s new Strategic Plan, is to become the #1 employer of choice in the region where 100% of team members find joy at work,” said Manny Ocasio, chief human resources officer at Luminis Health. “By making these investments in our workforce, we can attract top talent and retain highly-skilled employees. Many of these benefits will take effect immediately and will be implemented by the first of January.”

About Luminis Health

Maryland-based Luminis Health is a nationally recognized health system comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise. Formed in 2019, Luminis Health serves residents in eight counties across the state and offers services in primary care, imaging, specialty care, emergency care, hospital care, as well as mental health and addiction care. With 771 licensed beds and 80+ sites of care, the health system has more than 6,600 employees, 1,900 medical staff, and more than 1,000 volunteers. Luminis Health generates $1.1 billion in operating revenue and contributes $80 million each year for the community’s benefit. Luminis Health is committed to being a beacon of hope and healing for the region, while igniting new possibilities for how and where health care is delivered. Learn more at LuminisHealth.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.